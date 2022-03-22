WEST JEFFERSON — The Ashe County High School track team hosted Watauga, Forbush and South Caldwell on March 17 for their first home meet of the season.
Ashe placed third overall in both the girls and boys division, however, the athletes on the field made their own marks in their respective events.
In the girls high jump, Katlyn French placed second and Lanie Bowers placed sixth.
Abby McClure placed fourth in the girls pole vault with a mark of 6-00.00.
Emily Hartsoe set a new school record in girls shot put, coming in first with a mark of 35-11.50 and a final point total of 6. In the boys shot put, Kade Brown placed fifth with a mark of 33-08.50.
Ashe’s Andrew Peterson placed second in the boys long jump with four points followed by Montanna Lopez in fifth place.
Both the girls and boys 4x800 meter relay were won by the Huskies with the girls coming in with a time of 11:54.04 and the boys coming in with a time of 9:10.76.
French made marks in the girls 100 meter hurdle with a time of 18.10, coming in second followed by Emma Durr in fourth with a time of 18.71.
Mason Carpenter came in second in the boys 110 meter hurdles with a time of 16.97.
In the 100 meter dash, Emmi Cheek placed second for Ashe, Allie Blevins placed fourth, Alexis Rollins placed fifth, Lanie Bowers placed seventh and Brodi Tuttle placed 13th. For boys, Andrew Peterson placed first and Cesar Martinez placed third.
The boys also set a new school record in the 4x100 meter relay with a time of 44.92. This team consisted of Cesar Martinez, Andrew Worley, Andrew Peterson and Mason Carpenter.
Ashe totaled 74 points for girls and 65 points for boys.
