ASHE COUNTY — Ashe County High School Athletic Director David Koontz announced Tuesday, Sept. 3 that the school has been entered into the #WEARITLIKEAPRO competition, held by the Carolina Panthers and Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina.
The competition allows for people to vote on the Panthers' website for their choice of the dozens of high schools that have entered. One school will be chosen in each of the four classifications, and the winning schools will receive 24 brand new Riddell football helmets.
With Riddell's Speed line of helmets ranging from $339.99 to $409.99, the 24 helmets would add up to cost thousands of dollars if purchased.
Voting is available until Oct. 15 at https://www.panthers.com/fans/WearItLikeAPro.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.