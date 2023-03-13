WEST JEFFERSON - The Ashe County varsity softball team has combined to score 32 runs in the first two games of the season, which started with a 17-2 victory at North Wilkes on March 9 and most recently a 15-0 shutout of Alleghany at home on March 10.
In the season opener, Ashe scored all 17 of its runs in the first two innings, which included 16 hits, five of those for extra bases.
Hannah Osborne was 2-for-2 at the plate with two runs scored and three runs batted in. Becka Wonsick was a perfect 3-for-3 at the dish, driving in three runs and scoring three runs. Maleah Lovell was also 3-for-3 at the plate with three RBIs and a pair of runs scored. Adeline Bowers added two hits, two RBIs and two runs scored, Abby Sheets collected two hits, scored once and drove in a run. Isabella Farmer had a hit, scored twice and knocked in a run. Ally Greer had a hit, scored three times and knocked in a run and Nadilyn Eason was 1-for-3 at the plate with an RBI and a run scored. Megan Powers added a hit, an RBI and a run scored to round out the offensive explosion for the Lady Huskies.
On the mound, Lovell got the start and the victory, pitching three innings while giving up two runs on one walk with two strikeouts. The game was final after three innings thanks to the 15-run mercy rule.
Against Alleghany, Lovell also got the win pitching all three innings and giving up one hit and one walk with four strikeouts before the game was called with Ashe holding a 15-run lead.
Offensively, the Lady Huskies scored 15 runs on 11 hits and five Alleghany errors.
Farmer had a run scored and drew two walks at the top of the batting order. Eason finished with two hits and a walk to go with three RBIs and three runs scored. Wonsick was 3-for-3 at the plate with four RBIs and two runs scored. Lovell had two hits and knocked in a run, Greer had a hit and a run scored, Sheets had a walk and a run scored, Bowers finished with one hit, two runs scored and two RBIs, Osborne had one hit, one RBI and scored twice and Powers was 1-for-2 at the plate with a run scored and an RBI.
Next up, Ashe will play at Elkin on Wednesday, March 15 and travel to Alleghany on Friday, March 17.
