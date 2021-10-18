WEST JEFFERSON — On Oct. 18, the Ashe County High School varsity volleyball team (5-5) held their final conference game against the Watauga Pioneers (10-0), ultimately losing 3-0 to the undefeated team and finishing third in the Northwestern 3A/4A conference.
The first set saw Pioneer dominance from the first serve as the visiting team quickly took the lead. The Huskies held their own as they kept the ball in play. Ashe Aces Paige Overcash, Emmi Cheek and Adeline Bowers rallied the to ball with their opponents, but took defeat in the set, 25-6.
In the second set, the Huskies came back quickly, gaining points directly after Watauga scored. Ashe managed to score 19 points, but fell once again as the Pioneers reached 25.
The final set saw an intensity on the court as the Huskies raised the stakes, continuing their battle as the ball continued to fly through the air. Overcash and Cheek dug the ground to keep plays alive and set-ups, but the Pioneers found victory again as they won 25-11.
