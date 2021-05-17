The Ashe County High School athletic teams will continue to represent their school this week in upcoming contests.
Monday, May 17:
Track & Field will hold a non-conference home meet with Watauga and Forbush at 4:30 p.m.
Tuesday, May 18
The girls tennis team will travel to Starmount for their match at 4:30 p.m.
Both JV and varsity baseball will head to West Wilkes, JV beginning at 4:30 p.m. and varsity beginning at 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday, May 19
The wrestling team will travel to Mount Airy for a tri-match along with Bishop McGuiness at 6 p.m.
Thursday, May 20
Girls tennis will host a home match against Alleghany at 4:30 p.m.
Track & Field will have a home conference meet vs. East Wilkes, North Wilkes and West Varsity baseball will have an away game at Alleghany at 6 p.m.
The wrestling team will have a dual match at Starmount beginning at 6 p.m.
Friday, May 21
Athlete Physicals for Heart of a Husky will take place at ACHS from 5:45 p.m. to 8:45 p.m.
Saturday, May 22
Heart of a Husky athlete physicals will continue at ACHS from 8 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.
Weekly results
In the week of May 10, the ACHS sports teams continued to excel in their athletics, but also took some losses:
Monday, May 10
Girls tennis defeated Starmount 9-0.
Track & Field had a match against Watauga High School. Full results can be found at https://nc.milesplit.com/meets/430948-watauga-home-meet-3-2021/results#.YKJhk2ZKjq2.
Tuesday, May 11
Girls tennis took a loss from East Wilkes, 9-0.
Both JV and varsity baseball were defeated by Elkin, JV losing 13-2 and varsity losing 12-4.
In wrestling, Ashe was defeated by Newton-Conover 51-24 and St. Stephens High School 51-21.
Thursday, May 13
Girls tennis defeated West Wilkes in Milers Creek, 7-2.
Track & Field had a match at West Wilkes. Full results can be found at https://nc.milesplit.com/meets/430089-west-wilkes-home-meet-2-2021/results/747471/raw#.YKJiS2ZKjq1.
The JV baseball team defeated Wilkes Central, 6-5. Varsity lost 6-1.
Wrestling defeated Walkertown 60-12. Ashe was defeated by Surry Central 63-18.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.