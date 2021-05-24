The Ashe County High School athletic teams will host four home contests this week, along with travels to matches and championships.
Monday, May 24:
The girls tennis team will host a double header against North Wilkes beginning at 4 p.m.
Tuesday, May 25:
Girls tennis will travel to Elkin for an away match at 4:30 p.m.
The MVAC Track & Field Conference Championship meet will be held at West Wilkes at 4:30 p.m. This will include field events, the 4x800 and the two mile.
Baseball will host Starmount beginning with JV at 4:30 p.m. followed by varsity at 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday, May 26:
The second day of the MVAC Track & Field Conference meet will be held at West Wilkes beginning at 4:30 p.m. This includes all other running events,
Thursday, May 27:
Baseball will host North Wilkes. JV begins at 4:30p.m. and varsity will follow after.
The wrestling team will hold a tri-match with East Wilkes and Watauga beginning at 6 p.m. Matches will be wrestled at Ashe County Middle School.
In the week of May 17, ACHS once again held their marks high but found some losses along the way.
Tuesday, May 18:
Girls tennis defeated Starmount 9-0.
Both JV and varsity took losses against West Wilkes. JV losing 12-2 and varsity losing 14-4.
Wednesday, May 19:
Ashe wrestling defeated Bishop McGuiness 66-12 but lost 39-37 against Mt. Airy.
Thursday, May 20:
Girls tennis defeated Alleghany 18-0 in a double header.
Girls track & field won first and boys won second overall. Fill results can be found at https://nc.milesplit.com/meets/432925-ashe-home-meet-2-2021/results/750224/raw#.YKvESpNKiCd.
The baseball team was defeated by Alleghany 4-2.
Wrestling defeated Starmount 66-12.
