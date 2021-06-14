Ashe County High School is pursuing strong contests this upcoming week, including two regional matches.
Tuesday, June 15
The wrestling team will travel to Pisgah High School to compete in the 2A NCHSAA West Individual Regionals beginning at 9 a.m.
Friday, June 18
Girls tennis will compete in the 2A NCHSAA Midwest Individual Regionals at Salisbury High School. The match is set to begin at 1 p.m.
Saturday, June 19
In regards to the regionals match on June 16, the girls tennis team will further compete in the semifinals and finals at Salisbury High School. Time is to be determined.
Track will compete in the 2A NCHSAA Midwest Regionals at Surry Central beginning at 10 a.m.
Last weeks results included the crowning of conference champs and cancellations.
Monday, June 7
Varsity baseball defeated Elkin 4-1 and JV was defeated 6-5.
Tuesday, June 8
The JV baseball team was defeated by Wilkes Central 12-4 and varsity was defeated 4-3.
Wrestling became conference champs after winning over West Wilkes, 49-28.
Wednesday, June 9
The girls tennis match and senior night vs. West Wilkes was cancelled due to inclement weather.
Thursday, June 10
Varsity baseball was defeated by West Wilkes 14-2 and JV was defeated 17-4.
The Track team attended a meet at Surry Central. Full results can be found at https://nc.milesplit.com/meets/434777-surry-central-invite-2-2021/results/754614/raw#.YMeFcjZKiCd.
