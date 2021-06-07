Ashe County High School is winding down their final sports season and gearing up for summer clinics and workouts. The week of June 7 holds contests as follows:
Monday, June 7
The girls tennis team will travel to Elkin for the MVAC Qualifier Tournament beginning at 9 a.m.
Baseball will host a home game against Elkin with varsity beginning at 4:30 p.m. and JV following directly after.
Tuesday, June 8
The baseball teams will head to Wilkes Central at 4:30 p.m. beginning with JV and following with varsity at 6:30 p.m.
Wrestling will have a match at West Wilkes starting at 6 p.m.
Wednesday, June 9
Girls tennis will host their final match at home against West Wilkes at 4:30 p.m. This will also serve as senior night.
Thursday, June 10
Baseball will hold a home game vs. West Wilkes. JV will begin at 4:30 p.m. and varsity will follow at 6:30 p.m.
In the week of May 31, the ACHS athletic teams put up a fight against their defenders, some victorious and others ending in losses.
Tuesday, June 1
The girls tennis team defeated Wilkes Central 9-0.
Varsity baseball was defeated by East Wilkes 9-1 and JV also lost 9-0.
The wrestling team defeated Forbush 60-18 and Elkin 54-22.
Wednesday, June 2
The varsity baseball team was defeated by Starmount 17-1.
Thursday, June 3
Girls tennis was defeated by East Wilkes, 6-3.
Wrestling defeated Wilkes Central 54-30.
