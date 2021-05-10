WEST JEFFERSON — The Ashe County High School weekly sports schedule has been released. Top contests for this week include Girls Tennis and Baseball.
On Monday, May 10:
Track & Field will travel to Watauga High School to fire off at 4:30 p.m.
Girl’s tennis will play their third match of the season at ACHS against Starmount at 4:30 p.m.
On Tuesday, May 11:
Girl’s tennis will head to East Wilkes. The match is set to begin at 4:30 p.m.
Baseball will travel to Elkin, with JV beginning at 4:30 p.m. and Varsity starting at 6:30 p.m.
Wrestling will hold a tri-match at St. Stephens High School with Newton-Conover. The match will begin at 5:30 p.m.
On Thursday, May 13:
Girl’s Tennis will have an away match at West Wilkes, beginning at 4:30 p.m.
Track & Field will follow suit to West Wilkes, also starting at 4:30 p.m.
On Friday, May 14:
Baseball will host a home game against Wilkes Central. Varsity will begin at 4:30 p.m. followed by JV at 7 p.m.
Wrestling will have an away tri-match hosted by Surry Central High School along with Walkertown. It is set to begin at 6 p.m.
Last Week’s results included wins all around:
Tuesday, May 4:
Girls tennis at North Wilkes was postponed due to inclement weather.
JV baseball defeated North Wilkes 13-2 and Varsity also won, 13-5.
Wrestling defeated North Wilkes 54-24, but was defeated by Avery 63-12.
Wednesday, May 5:
Girls tennis was postponed at Alleghany due to inclement weather.
Thursday, May 6:
Girls tennis defeated Wilkes Central 9-0.
Track & Field triumphed over Alleghany, Elkin and Starmount. (Results can be found at https://nc.milesplit.com/meets/428443-ashe-home-meet-1-2021/results/744392/raw#.YJlNG2ZKiCd.)
JV and Varsity baseball defeated East Wilkes, JV winning 7-4 and Varsity winning 4-2.
Wrestling defeated Patton 45-35, but lost 51-28 to Lincolnton High School.
Friday, May 7:
Track & Field finished first overall in girls and boys finished second in the match at Bunker Hill.
