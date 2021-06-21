Ashe County High School’s tennis, wrestling and track teams will continue to strive throughout the season as they head to state championships the week of June 21.
Friday, June 25:
The girls tennis team’s top seed Elizabeth Wallace will compete in the 1A/2A NCHSAA State Championship at Cary Tennis Park beginning at 9 a.m.
Saturday, June 26:
Depending on the outcome of the first part of the state championship in Cary, Wallace could continue to compete in the girls tennis semifinals and finals at 9 a.m. at Cary Tennis Park.
The Wrestling team will head to Wheatmore High School at 9 a.m. for the State Championship
Track will compete in the 2A NCHSAA State Championship at NC A&T University beginning at 10 am.
During the week of June 14, the teams excelled in regionals to make their way into the state championships.
Tuesday, June 15:
The Wrestling team competed in the 2A NCHSAA West Individual Regionals at Pisgah High School. Drew Roland came in third in the 132lb class, Matthew Peterson came in third in the 160lb class, Gabe Bare came in second in the 182lb class and Timothy Peterson came in third in the 195lb class.
Friday, June 18:
The Girls tennis team traveled to Salisbury High School to compete in the 2A NCHSAA Midwest Regionals. Elizabeth Wallace and Molly Rupard competed in singles while Sebrina Brooks, Ashley Dollar, Leigh McKenzie and Hannah York competed in doubles. Wallace advanced to the semifinals on June 19 where she became the 2A Midwest Regional Runner-Up. She then advanced to the 1A/2A State Championship in Cary.
Saturday, June 19:
The ACHS Track team competed in the 2A NCHSAA Midwest Regionals at Surry Central. Overall, the girls team came in fourth and the boys team came in 14th.
The girls who placed in top four are listed below and they qualified the team for the State Championship.
Emily Hartsoe — First Place — Discus and Third Place — Shot Put
Girl’s 4x200 Relay Team (Bella Powers, Gabby Harmon, Jezik Martin, Katlyn French) — Fourth Place
Emmi Cheek — Third Place — 300 Hurdles
Katlyn French — Third Place — 300 Hurdles
