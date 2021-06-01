As athletes take their academic pause for the summer, the final season of sports takes another full week.
Tuesday, June 1
The girls tennis team will travel to Wilkes Central. The match will begin at 4:30 p.m.
Baseball will head to East Wilkes, JV beginning at 4:30 p.m. and varsity following at 6:30 p.m.
The wrestling team will take part in a tri-match at Elkin along with Forbush at 6 p.m.
Wednesday, June 2
The baseball team will hold a rescheduled game against Starmount where last week’s purchased tickets will be honored.
Thursday, June 3
Girls tennis will host East Wilkes beginning at 4:30 p.m.
Wrestling will host Wilkes Central with the match beginning at 6 p.m. It can be viewed LIVE through the NFHS Network.
In the week of May 24, the Husky athletes continued to strive in their sports:
Monday, May 24
The girls tennis team defeated North Wilkes in a Doubleheader, 16-2.
Tuesday, May 25
Girls tennis defeated Elkin 9-0.
The girls track team won the MVAC Track & Field Championship and the boys team finished second overall.
Due to inclement weather, the baseball games were suspended and rescheduled.
Thursday, May 26
The varsity baseball team was defeated by North Wilkes 5-3.
Wrestling defeated East Wilkes 66-9 and Watauga 69-12.
In the upcoming months, the ACHS Athletic Department and athletes will be gearing up for the new school year. Important dates are:
July 5-11 — 1st Summer Dead Week (No practices, workouts, or contests)
July 19-25 — 2nd Summer Dead Week (No practices, workouts, or contests)
Aug. 2 — First Official Day of Fall Sports Practice (Cross Country, Football, Women’s Golf, Women’s Tennis, Men’s Soccer, and Volleyball)
Aug. 16 — 1st day of School and Fall Sports Contests
