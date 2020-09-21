WEST JEFFERSON — Ashe County High School has won the 2019-20 Wells Fargo Conference Cup for the Mountain Valley Athletic Conference.
According to the North Carolina High School Athletic Association, "the award recognizes the high schools that achieve the best overall interscholastic athletic performance within each of the state’s four competitive classifications."
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic cutting the school year short, no points were awarded for the spring sports season. ACHS's points total was buoyed by having six teams in the fall and winter season win conference championships: men and women's cross country, men and women's indoor track, women's basketball and football.
