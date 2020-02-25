WEST JEFFERSON — Ashe County High School honored its winter sports athletes and coaches Monday, Feb. 24 in the auditorium, celebrating team and individual accomplishments.
The school recognized sports such as wrestling, swimming, girls and boys indoor track, cheerleading and boys and girls basketball. In total, 50 athletes received awards ranging from Most Improved to Most Spirited and everything in between.
“It’s been an outstanding season for Huskies athletics,” Athletic Director David Koontz said. “Currently, Ashe County High School leads in the Wells Fargo Cup standings for the (Mountain Valley Athletic Conference), which recognizes the most outstanding athletic program for each conference throughout the state.”
Koontz also noted that of the 155 student athletes at ACHS, the average weighted GPA was 3.58. He added that 96 have a weighted GPA of 3.5 or higher.
“The North Carolina High School Athletic Association also recognizes varsity teams who achieve the team recognition of having an unweighted, team GPA of at least 3.1,” Koontz said. “Six teams from our winter season reached this goal. 94 of our varsity athletes had an unweighted GPA of 3.0 or higher, and of those 94, 36 of them had a perfect 4.0.”
Swimmers Emma Lewis, Dylan Koontz, Lauren Edmondson, Lindsey Robinson, Josie Dancy, Alexis Blevins and Ashley Dollar each received an award; while wrestlers, Matthew Peterson, Andrew Peterson, Jaron Greer, Drake Elliott, Gabriel Bare and Keagan Church were honored.
On the court, Katie Woods, Hallie Treva, Jayden Jones, Kenadie Hudler and Bella Powers of the varsity girls basketball team received honors, and junior varsity’s Morgan Phipps, Sophia Kiser and Rebecka Wonsick received awards.
Varsity boys basketball’s Nate Lee, Blake Lewis and Preston Eller capped off their season with silverware and junior varsity’s Jake Grubb, Sawyer Eller and Josh Poe were honored.
After a stellar campaign of individual and team wins, track athletes Ethan Pennington, Josh Hard, Neil Pate, Grady Rector, Dylan Short, Noah Farmer, Malorie Eller, Jezik Martin, Zoe Schell, Mahaley Cronk, Jernee Ashley, Allie Blevins and Claudia Acevedo racked up honors.
Kenzie Morrow, Mackenzie Campbell, Dixie Taylor and Autumn Farmer of the junior varsity cheerleading squad received awards, as did varsity counterparts Katie Welch, Haleigh Graybeal, Sarah Bledsoe, Jadyn Trivett and Summer Young.
