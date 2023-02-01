Front row, left to right: Isaiah Galgano (second place), Sam Smith (second place), Kaleb Williams (first place) and Wyatt Little (third place). Back Row, left to right: David Flanagan (second place) and Aaron Firebaugh (third place). Not Pictured: Dalton Coldiron (third place), Richie Cliff (fourth place), Joe Ramirez (fourth place), Antwone Ponce (fourth place), Keaton O’Neil (fourth place) and Keaton Wilcox (fourth place).
First row, left to right: Richie Cliff, Sam Smith, Kane Brown, Antwone Ponce, Kaleb Williams, Isaiah Galgano and Logan Greer. Second row, left to right: Wyatt Little, Riley Phipps, Joe Ramirez, Dalton Coldiron, Keaton Wilcox, Christian Schweiger, Keaton O’Neil and Brenden Denny. Third row, left to right: Head coach Jeremy Williams, Nathan Shepherd-Miller, Hayden Mahala, Hunter Wingler, David Flanagan, Aaron Firebaugh and assistant coach Trent Trivette
Photo submitted
BOONVILLE - The Ashe County Middle School Bulldog wrestling team traveled to Starmount Middle School on Saturday, Jan. 28, to complete in the Blue Ridge Conference Tournament.
The 6 a.m. bus ride and 7 a.m. weigh ins presented one last hurdle for the season, but did not discourage the squad from coming out strong. The team had strong representation and fielded an athlete in all but four weight classes.
The Bulldogs faced tough competition from a West Wilkes squad who was undefeated in the regular season, a Starmount team that had split wins with the Bulldogs during the season, and a consistently capable Alleghany team. Forbush, East Wilkes, Central Wilkes and North Wilkes also were well represented at the tournament.
ACMS fought hard all day putting seven wrestlers on the podium by the end of the afternoon. Kaleb Williams was Ashe’s only first place finisher, as he won the 106-pound bracket, which also was arguably the toughest overall bracket based on opponent regular season records.
As a team, Ashe came in second place to West Wilkes, with Alleghany in third and Forbush in fourth. The team had a great season only taking losses to the undefeated West Wilkes squad and splitting wins with Starmount in the regular season.
The Bulldogs also picked up quality wins against non-conference rivals Watauga and Avery. The Bulldogs were coached by head coach Jeremy Williams and Assistants Nick Johnson and Trent Trivette.
ACMS conference tournament results
First place finisher: Kaleb Williams.
Second place finishers: Isaiah Galgano, Sam Smith and David Flanagan.
Third place finishers: Wyatt Little, Aaron Firebaugh, Dalton Coldiron.
Fourth place finishers: Richie Cliff, Joe Ramirez, Antwone Ponce, Keaton O’Neil and Keaton Wilcox.
