ACPR Adult Basketball League weekly scores

Feb 27, 2023

Austin Poe being guarded here by Gavin Woodie.

Alex Laws hangs around the three-point line with Branson Shepherd watching him closely.

Austin Poe fires a jump shot.

Avery Hash (34) goes up to try and block a shot.

Alex Laws looks to start a fastbreak up the floor.

JEFFERSON - Here are the most recent scores from the Ashe County Parks and Recreation Adult Basketball League.

Tuesday, Feb. 21
Cabbage Boys 75, Appalachian Church 55
Doby's Plumbing 61, New River Realty & Rentals 20
Dew Crew 45, B&N Building 44
Dusty Trails 63, TCE Electric 45

Thursday, Feb. 23
Dusty Trails 74, Appalachian Church 42
Drew Crew 49, Doby's Plumbing 47
TCE Electric 57, New River Realty & Rentals 56
Cabbage Boys 57, B&N Building 51
