ACPR Adult Basketball League weekly scores
Compiled by Nathan Ham
nathan.ham@ashepostandtimes.com
Nathan Ham
Author email
Mar 12, 2023
Mar 12, 2023
Updated 3 hrs ago

JEFFERSON - Here are the most recent scores from the Ashe County Parks and Recreation Adult Basketball League.

Feb. 28
Doby's Plumbing 59, TCE Electric 43
Dusty Trails 50, B&N Building 48
New River Realty 37, App Church 27
Dew Crew 69, Cabbage Boys 62

March 2
App Church 49, TCE Electric 42
Dew Crew 52, Dusty Trails 40
Cabbage Boys 58, New River Realty 48
Doby's Plumbing defeated B&N Building by forfeit

March 5
Doby's Plumbing 64, Dusty Trails 59
Cabbage Boys 67, TCE Electric 57
App Church defeated B&N Building by forfeit
Dew Crew 62, New River Realty 53
