ACPR adult softball league scores and standings Staff report Jul 25, 2022 Jul 25, 2022 Updated 2 hrs ago July 7Phipps Construction defeats High Mtn Cabin Rentals 15-1Scared Hitless forfeits to More than 4Third Day Market defeats The One Hit Wonders 15-3July 12Scared Hitless forfeits to McFarland'sThird Day Market defeats High Mtn Cabin Rentals 20-0More than 4 defeats The One Hit Wonders 13-6July 14More than 4 defeats Third Day Market 12-5Scared Hitless defeats High Mtn Cabin Rentals 16-3Phipps Construction defeats McFarland's 3-2July 19The One Hit Wonders defeats High Mtn Cabin Rentals 6-1Third Day Market defeats McFarland's 16-4Phipps Construction defeats Scared Hitless 18-8July 21The One Hit Wonders defeat Scared Hitless 21-6More than 4 defeats Phipps Construction 22-9McFarland's defeats High Mtn Cabin Rentals 16-15Updated league standings1. More than 4, 8-02. Phipps Construction, 6-23. Third Day Market, 5-34. The One Hit Wonders, 5-35. McFarland's, 3-66. Scared Hitless, 2-77. High Mtn. Cabin Rentals, 1-9
