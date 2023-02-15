The third and fourth grade boys championship went to the Yellow Team. Team members were Jonathon, Bensen, Aaron, Gavin, Jake, Sawyer, Greyson, Harper and Sawyer. The team was coached by Marty Peters and Rob Powers.
Photo courtesy of Ashe County Parks and Recreation
The third and fourth grade boys runner-up finisher was the Green Team. Team members were Layne, Cohen, Easton, Asher, Jonah, Quinton, Nate, Asa and Zeb. The team was coached by Heather Jordan and Brooke Sturgill.
Photo courtesy of Ashe County Parks and Recreation
The third and fourth grade girls championship went to the Blue Team. Team members were; Faith, Hope, Ella, Aria, Caelyn, Addison, Sarah and Hannah. The team was coached by Jonathan Cox and Brett Miller.
Photo courtesy of Ashe County Parks and Recreation
The third and fourth grade girls runner-up was the Purple Team. Team members were Taylor, Harper, Charleigh, Amelia, Marie, Vail, Malan and Margaret. The team was coached by Sandra Howell and Allen McNeil.
Photo courtesy of Ashe County Parks and Recreation
The fifth and sixth grade girls championship went to the Black Team. Team members were Peyton, Norah, Nevaeh, Isabella, Madelyn, Chloe, Natalie and Norah. The team was coached by Justin Grubb and Phil Howell.
Photo courtesy of Ashe County Parks and Recreation
The fifth and sixth grade girls runner-up was the Grey Team. Team members were Bella, Madison, Lily, Cecelia, Emmaleana, Grace, Hattie and Cealey. The team was coached by Nate Waddell and Blake Debord.
Photo courtesy of Ashe County Parks and Recreation
The fifth and sixth grade boys champions was the Gold Team. Team members were Zeb, Grant, Troy, Hunter, Ben, Cameron, Liam, Ethan and Beau. The team was coached by Michael Lea and Rob Powers.
Photo courtesy of Ashe County Parks and Recreation
The fifth and sixth grade boys runner-up was the Red Team. Team members were Nicolas, Brodie, Samuel, Marvin, Silas, Noah, Garrett and Carson. The team was coached by Jason Herman and Keith Dawson.
Photo courtesy of Ashe County Parks and Recreation
