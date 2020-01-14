WEST JEFFERSON — In the first game in a slog of six during two weeks, the Ashe County Huskies’ home match-up with the Alleghany Trojans was a tightly contested affair, with Ashe ultimately coming away with a 47-44 victory.
The Huskies (4-8) saw the return of starting point guard Nate Lee, who missed their previous game with an illness.
A close game from the start, both teams pounced on any opportunities put in front of them. While the Huskies had the lead by the end of the first, the Trojans (5-8) were hot on their heels as they trailed 11-7.
The four point lead was slowly chipped away, as Alleghany rode a hot shooting night from senior Blake Murphy to take it from the Huskies. Combined with Jared Foley’s own smooth shooting, the Trojans lead 24-20 at the half.
Midway through the third, as Ashe tried to mount a comeback, forward Colby Greer left the game with an injury. Head coach Nathan Colvard said after the game that Greer fell and his face was stepped on. Greer would later return to the game, with Colvard noting there was no concern over a concussion or anything like that, it was simply a pain problem.
The Huskies still had the game in reach as they were down 34-31 at the start of the final period. Greer tied the game at 36 after just over one minute of play, before grabbing a 40-39 lead minutes later. A layup from Foley with 16 seconds left ratcheted up the nerves of everyone in attendance as the score read 45-44, but a pair of free throws from Dawson Cox sealed the 47-44 win.
Despite the win, Colvard was not satisfied with the performance from the team for most of the night.
“We didn’t play well for most of the game. We had a ton of turnovers, we were scared of contact and got a lot of shots blocked by a team with no one taller than 6’1,” Colvard said.
Colvard said it was as if there were three or four games within the game, no player on the Huskies reached double-digit scoring, but the right plays at the right times helped sealed the win.
The Huskies’ next game will be against Wilkes Central (4-7) at home Wednesday, Jan. 15.
