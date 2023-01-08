BOONE - App State men's basketball started the new year with a 63-62 win over Coastal Carolina on Jan. 5, thanks to a go-ahead tip-in from CJ Huntley and a defensive stop from Justin Abson at the final buzzer.
Huntley secured a season-high five offensive boards on the night, none bigger than with two seconds left when the junior caught a missed potential game-winner by Tyree Boykin and put it back in to give the Mountaineers (8-8, 1-2 SBC) a one-point advantage with one tick left on the clock.
The Chanticleers (7-7, 1-2 SBC) threw a deep ball across the court, but Abson intercepted the pass as the final buzzer sounded, allowing no game-winning attempt for the visiting team.
The scene was reminiscent of the last time these two met at the Holmes Center, just 357 days ago. The Mountaineers won that game, 61-60, after a go-ahead floater from Donovan Gregory and a game-saving block by Justin Forrest as time ran out.
Gregory had an impressive night in the recent game as well, dishing out a season-high nine assists to go along with 12 points, four rebounds, a steal and a block. Seven of his assists led to three-point baskets.
Huntley's incredible put-back was a fitting finish to the Mountaineers' efforts on the offensive glass. App State finished with 13 offensive rebounds and 14 second-chance points, while only allowing six by Coastal Carolina.
Boykin led the team in scoring with 16 on five made three-pointers, four of which were assisted by Gregory. Pearson added 12 in what could be considered his best game as a Mountaineer for the spark he initiated in the first half.
Terence Harcum posted a season-high six boards, and Dibaji Walker led the Black & Gold with a plus-minus of 10 for his defensive presence. Abson, Christopher Mantis and Xavion Brown added a combined six steals and two blocks on the defensive end.
App State takes down James Madison, 71-62
CJ Huntley finished his stellar birthday weekend by leading the App State men's basketball team to its second straight Sun Belt victory, a 71-62 finish at James Madison on Jan. 7.
App State never trailed after the first two in a half minutes, and led by as many as 20 thanks to a fierce defensive effort that caused multiple scoring droughts for the No. 1 scoring team in the country (88.0 ppg).
The Mountaineers (9-8, 2-2 SBC) held the Dukes (11-6, 2-2 SBC) to no field goals from the 16:42 mark of the first half to the 8:02 mark, where App State led 25-14. They did it again from the 3:27 timestamp all the way through the first three minutes and 15 seconds of the second half, jumping out to a 41-26 lead.
JMU had a 10-point run with five minutes remaining in the second half to cut the lead to nine, but was held scoreless yet again directly afterward for three minutes.
Huntley finished with 15 points, eight rebounds, two steals and a block while shooting 6-11 from the field. The junior recorded five points and five rebounds in the final four minutes to seal the win.
Terence Harcum led the Black & Gold in scoring with a season-high 16, and Tyree Boykin added 14. Donovan Gregory assisted nine shots for the second consecutive game, to go along with six points and six rebounds.
Tamell Pearson led the winning team in the plus-minus column with a +14, finishing with four points and six rebounds in 15 minutes of play.
App State forced 15 turnovers that led to 16 points, while also out-scoring JMU 27-16 in bench points. The Dukes were ranked second in the nation in bench points before the game, averaging 36.4.
The Mountaineers will continue conference action with two home games this week, hosting Georgia Southern on Thursday and Troy on Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.