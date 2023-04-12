BOONE - App State head men's basketball coach Dustin Kerns has announced the signing of Myles Tate (Roebuck, S.C. / Butler) to the program.
Tate will be a Mountaineer for his senior year after three seasons with the Bulldogs. The South Carolina native played 57 games at Butler and started in 18 of them.
Tate averaged 4.2 points per game in his career and racked up 93 rebounds and 80 assists. His career high came against Seton Hall on Jan. 2, 2021, when he posted 22 points and hit five of his eight 3-point attempts.
During the 2022-23 season, Tate averaged 7.7 minutes per game in 23 appearances. The junior notched a season high 10 points in the first round of the Big East Tournament against St. John's.
A consistent shooter from the foul line, Tate has made 56 of his 75 career free throw attempts, averaging just under 75%.
Prior to his time at Butler, Tate led Dorman High School to four straight 5A state championships and was the program's all-time leading scorer with 1,874 career points. He was named the 2020 MaxPreps Player of the Year for South Carolina, among an elite group of 51 players in the nation honored with the award.
Coming out of high school, Tate was rated as a four-star recruit and top 30 point guard in the 2020 class by ESPN, while being ranked as the No. 148 player in the Class of 2020 according to Rivals.
As Kerns continues to make final touches on the roster, App State looks to build off its recent success. The Mountaineers finished as the No. 1 defense in the Sun Belt and posted the 19th-best field goal percentage defense in the nation. The Black and Gold punched their first Power Five win since 2014 against Louisville and tallied 10 wins at home for the second straight year.
