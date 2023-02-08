BOONE - App State Football has hired Travis Cunningham as a defensive assistant coach and former App State and NFL standout A.J. Howard is returning home to be a defensive assistant coach with the Mountaineers.
Cunningham coached WKU's inside linebackers during the 2022 season after working with recently hired App State defensive coordinator Scot Sloan as Georgia Southern's inside linebackers coach in a 3-4 scheme from 2018-21.
"We're excited to welcome Travis, his wife, Kelly, and their sons, Brooks and Blake, to the App Family," Clark said. "Travis has been an impressive defensive coach throughout his career. He aligns with our program's values, and he will be an asset as a teacher of the game and a mentor to our young men."
Cunningham played at Gardner-Webb from 1999-2000 and then coached at his alma mater for the next 17 seasons, adding defensive coordinator in its 3-4 scheme to his duties for his final two seasons with the Runnin' Bulldogs.
Last year, during a 9-5 season for WKU, the Hilltoppers ranked in the top 30 nationally in interceptions (nine), passing yards allowed per game (No. 23 at 182.3) and pass efficiency defense (No. 12 at 105.87) while allowing just 22.8 points per game and 369.0 yards per game.
"I would like to express my deepest appreciation to Coach Clark and Doug Gillin for this tremendous opportunity," Cunningham said. "My family and I are so excited to be a part of the App State family, and I'm ready to get to work. Go App!"
Cunningham helped guide Georgia Southern to three bowl games in his first three seasons with the Eagles, who won the 2018 Raycom Media Camellia Bowl and 2020 R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl.
With Cunningham and recently hired assistant coach Victor Cabral helping coach Sloan's defense at Georgia Southern, the 2020 squad that went 8-5 ranked No. 1 in the country in interceptions (18), No. 14 in total defense, No. 14 in rushing defense and No. 12 in red zone defense. The 2019 team led the Sun Belt in fumbles recovered and tackles for loss per game, while the 2018 team that went 10-3 led the FBS with a +22 turnover margin and allowed just 21.5 points per game.
During his 17 seasons at Gardner-Webb, Cunningham spent 14 of those seasons coaching inside linebackers and one season coaching the secondary. Six Bulldogs earned all-conference honors under Cunningham's leadership as defensive coordinator, and his standouts included an FCS All-American in linebacker Chad Geter, who went on to play professionally in the Canadian Football League.
A total of 21 players earned all-conference honors under Cunningham's guidance at Gardner-Webb, and six were named to postseason All-America teams.
After playing for the Bulldogs as a long snapper and special teams contributor from 1999-2000, Cunningham earned a bachelor's degree in physical education from Gardner-Webb in 2003.
After a standout career in Boone as a three-year starting safety, Howard won a Super Bowl ring as a member of the 2018-19 New England Patriots. He has since served as a graduate assistant coach at Louisville and an area scout for the Patriots.
"We're excited to welcome A.J., his wife, Sammie, and their son, Duke, back to Boone," Clark said. "A.J. brings tremendous experience as a former player in our program and a Super Bowl champion. He has earned the opportunity to be a full-time coach as a great leader, a teacher of the game and a tireless worker. He loves App State, and we're glad he's back here with us on the mountain."
Howard spent the last two years as a Southeast area scout for the Patriots, with whom he played in 2019. He also spent time on the rosters of the Arizona Cardinals, New York Giants, Baltimore Ravens, Philadelphia Eagles, Cleveland Browns and Detroit Lions before earning his first coaching position as a graduate assistant on Scott Satterfield's Louisville staff in 2020. He worked with the UL defense during the 2020 and 2021 seasons, helping the defense double its interception total from his first to his second year and helping the Cardinals reach a bowl appearance in 2021.
"I'm excited to get back to the mountain," Howard said. "I always say I was born in Georgia, but I did most of my growing up in Boone. My wife and I are excited to be back as part of the App community. I appreciate Coach Clark and Doug Gillin for the opportunity. Roll 'Neers."
A 2017 graduate of App State, Howard started every game at strong safety in 2014, 2016 and 2017 and led the Mountaineers to three straight bowl wins in their first three years being bowl eligible from 2015-17. He received All-Sun Belt distinction his junior and senior years while helping the program to its first two Sun Belt Conference titles.
He totaled 222 tackles in 51 career games played (38 starts), while also tallying four interceptions and 18 passes defended. Serving as a team captain in 2017 and a leader throughout his tenure, App State's defense ranked first or second among Sun Belt teams in both points allowed per game and yards allowed per game in each of Howard's last three seasons.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.