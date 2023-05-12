BOONE - App State Volleyball head coach Sarah Rumely Noble announced the 2023 volleyball schedule on Thursday. The fall season will feature two home tournaments and eight home conference battles.
App State will open the season with the Mountaineer Classic on Aug. 25-26, where they will host William & Mary, Bellermine, and Tennessee Tech. The Mountaineers will then head to Greenville for the East Carolina Tournament on Sept. 1-2, where they will take on Bethune-Cookman, Campbell, and East Carolina.
The Mountaineers will return to Boone to host the Black & Gold Invitational on Sept. 7-9, and welcome North Carolina A&T, USC-Upstate, and UNCG to the High Country. The Black and Gold will cap non-conference action at the Davidson Tournament on Sept. 14-15, where they will take on Davidson and Wake Forest.
Conference action will open Sept. 22 and 23, as App State hosts James Madison. On Sept. 29 and 30, the Mountaineers will travel to Conway, South Carolina to clash with Coastal Carolina.
Returning to Boone, the Black and Gold will battle Georgia State (Oct. 6 and 7) and ULM (Oct. 13 and 14). The Mountaineers will then head to Huntington, West Virginia to take on Marshall (Oct. 20 and 21).
App State's final home matches of the season will be Oct. 26 and 27, as they host Old Dominion.
November's action will see the Mountaineers take on Georgia Southern in Statesboro (Nov. 3 and 4) and Louisiana in Lafayette (Nov. 10 and 11).
The Sun Belt Tournament is slated for Nov. 15-19 in Foley, Alabama.
