Summer athletics come to a close as Ashe County High School’s top athletes make their mark in state championships.
On Friday, June 25, the girls tennis team traveled to the 1A/2A NCHSAA Women’s Tennis State Championship in Cary.
Top-seed Elizabeth Wallace was the only ACHS athlete to compete and she finished in the Top 8 in the 2A Classification. In her first round against Randleman’s Emily Roach, Wallace dominated in both sets winning 6-0 and 6-1. In the Quarterfinals, Wallace was defeated 6-1, 6-1 by Fred T. Foard’s Alexis Wolgermuth.
On Saturday, June 26, the Track & Field State Championship was held at NC A&T University.
Emily Hartsoe, Bella Powers, Gabby Harmon, Katlyn French, Emmi Cheek and Jezik Martin competed and represented Ashe County High School in the 2A Division.
Hartsoe received the title for the discus 2A State Champion and got 13th place in shot put. In the girls 4x200 relay, Powers, Harmon, Martin and French took 10th place for their team. Cheek placed sixth in the girls 300 hurdles and French placed eighth.
Also on Saturday, the Wrestling team competed in the 2A NCHSAA Wrestling State Championship at Wheatmore High School.
In the 132 pound weight class, Drew Rowland (23-3) scored two team points and finished in the Top 8.
Rowland won the first round by decision (decision 8-4) over Wheatmore’s Seth Miller (26-5) but lost in the quarterfinal to West Stanley’s Bryson Whitley (19-7) by major decision, 12-3.
In the 160 pound weight class, Matthew Peterson, 17-4 for the season, scored four team points and finished in the Top 8.
Peterson won by fall, 3:23 over Daniel Bowers from Nash Central (17-2). The quarterfinal saw defeat for Peterson as Bandys’ Caleb Moore, 27-4 in conference, won by decision, (decision 4-3).
Gaberiel Bare (23-2) scored four team points in the 182 pound weight class and finished in the Top 8.
Bare won by fall over Atkins’ Kelvin Espinoza, 18-2 in the conference season, (fall 2:59). In the quarterfinal, Grayson Cannon (25-2) from East Lincoln won by fall, 1:53.
Finally, in the 195 pound weight class, Timothy Peterson (21-5) took defeat in round one by Croatan’s Dakota Gray (17-3) as he won by fall, 1:37.
“These four have had an incredible season and worked so hard in their training and all placed in one of the toughest regions in the state,” said Coach Danny Dillard. “This was a different state tournament than usual being held at a high school instead of a coliseum, having limited capacity due to COVID-19, and no wrestle backs occurring. Each young
man had a hard fight, but not one of them didn’t give it their all. It was an honor to watch them, coach them and form a special bond with each state qualifier. These losses are merely a stepping stone in life because oftentimes you are going to overcome difficult obstacles. Not one young man’s worth is determined by wins and losses. We are proud of these Huskies and all their accomplishments.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.