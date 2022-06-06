ASHE COUNTY — The Northwestern 3A/4A conference has released their Spring 2022 all conference teams list with a few ACHS athletes finding their spot.
For boys track, Ashe's Cesar Martinez, Andrew Peterson, Andrew Worley, Mason Carpenter, Michael Acevedo, Dillon Carpenter and Noah Farmer were listed on the all conference team.
In girls track, Alexis Rollins, Jezik Martin, Emmi Cheek Katlyn French, Abby McClure, Abilene Dollar, Jayden Jones, Emma Durr, Isabella Farmer, Jordan Jones, Emory Taylor and state champion Emily Hartsoe were named.
Securing third place in the conference, the ACHS boys tennis team got both all conference and honorable mentions. John Perkins and Josh Weaver were named all conference athletes and Jackson Keith and Eli Lemly were given honorable mentions.
Canyon Pennington received an all conference recognition for baseball and Hayden Jenkins and Brodie Burgess received honorable mentions.
Along with track, Martin also received the title of an all conference athlete for girls soccer. Jayden and Jordan Jones both received honorable mentions.
Finally, three softball players received a sport on the all conference list. Those were Ally Greer, Maleah Lovell and Gwyneth Wood. Nadilyn Eason, Megan Powers and Adeline Bowers received honorable mentions.
