WEST JEFFERSON — Returning to West Jefferson after a couple of road trips, the Ashe County Huskies girls basketball team hosted the Elkin Elks (3-17) Tuesday, Feb. 4, winning the 62-20 blowout. The game was the second of a two-game season series between the teams, with Ashe (15-5) winning the previous encounter.
The Huskies could not make a shot in the opening minutes of the game, with every attempt falling short or rimming out in the early minutes.
Despite winning by a staggering 42 points, Huskies head coach Brianna Ashley was quick to bemoan her team's slow start. However, she praised the defensive intensity that was there from the start.
After a big three from Hallie Treva, the flood gates opened, as the Huskies rushed out to a double-digit lead.
The Elks were able to get the lead back down to nine with only a minute left, but a mid-range jumper from Bella Powers at the halftime buzzer gave the Huskies a 26-15 lead.
Not satisfied with an 11-point lead, the Huskies put the clamps down in the third quarter. Ashe did not allow a single point, pitching the shutout in the period.
On the other end of the courts they blitzed the Elks' defense, shredding them for 22 points, capped off by a three from Kenadie Hudler.
"Kenadie got in foul trouble in the first half, but she came back in the second half and shot the ball well," Ashley said. "Her best game of the year."
After the domination, the Huskies lead 48-15 heading into the fourth quarter.
The Huskies scored on their first shot of the quarter, making it a monstrous, 35-point lead. With just under five minutes left, the Huskies made it a 40-point lead, triggering a mercy rule which meant the clock would not be stopped by made shots.
Late breakaway steal-and-scores from the Powers and Katie Woods sealed the deal, a 62-20 blowout win for the Huskies.
The Huskies then headed to Wilkesboro for a game against Wilkes Central (16-4).
