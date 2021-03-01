WEST JEFFERSON — On Feb. 24, the Ashe County High School boy's soccer team lost 2-0 against the North Wilkes Vikings.
In an intense matchup, the Husky boys took to the field with a strong desire to get the ball into their goal, however, the Vikings became adamant as well, ultimately taking the victory.
Starting off, the Huskies had a steady foot with the ball and kept it in their possession as long as they could.
Goal Keeper Ram Lopez held a strong hand as the Vikings attempted to score, unable to get through the wall he had built in the first half.
Freshman defender Anthony Rameriz helped in keeping the ball from getting into the Viking's goal.
In the second half, North Wilkes became more aggressive and strove for the higher score on the board. Their determination led them to bring home their third win of the conference season, becoming 3-4.
The Ashe Huskies are currently 5-4 in their conference and will hit the field again on Mar. 3 against East Wilkes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.