BOONE — Watauga was the host school for this year’s Northwestern 3A/4A Track Championships. Ashe saw the women’s team place second overall and the men’s team place fifth.
Emmi Cheek won championships in four different events. She placed first in the 100-meter dash in 13.76 seconds, the 200-meter dash in 27.73 seconds, the 100-meter hurdles in 16.59 seconds and the 300-meter hurdles in 47.61 seconds. Paige Overcash took home the championship in the women’s high jump with a jump that cleared 5 feet, 6 inches. Emily Hartsoe was the champion of the women’s discus and shot put. Her discus throw measured in at 127 feet, 6 inches and her shot put throw was 33 feet, 6.75 inches.
The women had several other podium finishes. Abilene Dollar took second in the women’s 800-meter run in 2:36. Overcash was second in the 100-meter hurdles in 16.77 seconds and third in the 300-meter hurdles in 50.24 seconds. Katlyn French was second in the high jump with a leap of 5 feet and Abby McClure was third in the pole vault, clearing 7 feet, 6 inches.
The men’s team had two podium finishes in the individual events, both of those coming from Noah Farmer. Farmer took third in the 1600-meter run with a time of 5:02 and was third in the 3200-meter run, crossing the finish line in 11:10.
Next up for the Huskies will be the regional competition this Saturday.
