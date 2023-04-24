WEST JEFFERSON - Ashe County, Watauga, Alexander Central and East Wilkes competed against each other on Wednesday, April 19 at Ashe County High School. Watauga earned the victory in both the men’s and women’s team standings.
The Pioneers scored 146 points in the men’s events, followed by Ashe with 70 points, Alexander Central with 45 points and East Wilkes with four points. Watauga scored 146 points in the women’s events as well. Alexander Central was second with 82 points, followed by Ashe with 25 and East Wilkes with 10.
Ashe County individual results
Women’s pole vault: Abby McClure (fourth, 6 feet, 6 inches), Addison Dollar (sixth, 6 feet), Maggie Powers (eighth, 5 feet, 6 inches).
Men’s pole vault: Elijah Wood (seventh, 7 feet), Trey Blevins (11th, 6 feet).
Women’s long jump: Jezik Martin (third, 14 feet, 9.5 inches), Olivia Glover (eighth, 13 feet, 6.25 inches), Alexis Rollins (10th, 12 feet, 8 inches).
Men’s long jump: Micheal Acevedo (sixth, 18 feet, 3 inches).
Women’s high jump: Paige Overcash (first, 5 feet), Katlyn French (third, 4 feet, 10 inches), Keslyn Durham (sixth, 4 feet, 8 inches), Lanie Bowers (ninth, 4 feet).
Women’s shot put: Emily Hartsoe (first, 37 feet, 8 inches), Addison Dollar (eighth, 24 feet), Carlee Richardson (11th, 22 feet, 5 inches), Sarah McClure (15th, 18 feet, 2 inches).
Men’s shot put: Elliott Cox (fifth, 44 feet, 2 inches), Kade Brown (sixth, 44 feet), Mason Armentrout (ninth, 35 feet, 5 inches), Cooper Powers (11th, 34 feet), Nathan Allen (15th, 32 feet, 10 inches), Tyler Church (18th, 28 feet).
Women’s discus: Emily Hartsoe (first, 127 feet, 1 inch), Lanie Bowers (fourth, 95 feet, 1 inch), Olivia Glover (seventh, 69 feet, 4 inches), Carlee Richardson (13th, 60 feet, 7 inches).
Men’s discus: Kade Brown (third, 134 feet, 8 inches), Elliott Cox (sixth, 114 feet, 5 inches), Mason Armentrout (seventh, 109 feet, 8 inches), Nathan Allen (10th, 98 feet, 6 inches), Tyler Church (12th, 90 feet), Cooper Powers (14th, 87 feet, 8 inches).
Women’s triple jump: Jezik Martin (second, 30 feet, 10 inches), Alexis Rollins (fifth, 28 feet, 8 inches).
Women’s 100-meter hurdles: Emmi Cheek (first, 16.81 seconds), Paige Overcash (third, 17.37 seconds).
Men’s 110-meter hurdles: Ryder Phipps (third, 18.14 seconds).
Women’s 100-meter dash: Addison Dollar (seventh, 14.37 seconds), Keslyn Durham (ninth, 14.47 seconds), Olivia Glover (10th, 14.57 seconds), Maggie Powers (13th, 15.76 seconds).
Men’s 100-meter dash: Luke Peterson (fifth, 12.36 seconds), Hayden Beamer (sixth, 12.39 seconds), Dante Wellington (10th, 12.86 seconds), Sebastian Albino (14th, 13.72 seconds), Jesus Flores-Garcia (16th, 15.25 seconds).
Women’s 4x200 relay: First place, 1:51.59
Men’s 4x200 relay: Third place, 1:40.45
Women’s 1600-meter run: Evie Pyles (fifth, 6:31).
Men’s 1600-meter run: Elijah Wood (eighth, 5:54), Owen Roten (13th, 6:20).
Women’s 4x100 relay: Second place, 54.32 seconds.
Men’s 4x100 relay: Third place, 51.17 seconds.
Women’s 400-meter dash: Hannely Bautista (seventh, 1:12), Abby Bingham (eighth, 1:13), Evie Pyles (10th, 1:25).
Men’s 400-meter dash: Cole Rumfelt (10th, 1:00), Elijah Wood (14th, 1:05).
Women’s 300-meter hurdles: Emmi Cheek (first, 47.93 seconds), Maggie Powers (fourth, 1:00).
Men’s 300-meter hurdles: Ryder Phipps (first, 45.31 seconds).
Men’s 800-meter run: Trey Blevins (fifth, 2:32).
Women’s 200-meter dash: Keslyn Durham (fifth, 30.25 seconds), Alexis Rollins (sixth, 30.94 seconds).
Men’s 200-meter dash: Hayden Beamer (eighth, 25.88 seconds), Dante Wellington (10th, 26.28 seconds), Sebastian Albino (12th, 28.65 seconds), Jesus Flores-Garcia (14th, 30.97 seconds).
Men’s 3200-meter run: Isaac Pennington (fifth, 17:00).
Women’s 3200-meter run: Emory Taylor (fourth, 14:01).
Women’s 4x400 relay: First place, 4:27.
Men’s 4x400 relay: Second place, 3:52.
