WARRENSVILLE — The Ashe County Middle School basketball teams celebrated a successful end of the season on Feb. 11 with one team taking home the championship and several players receiving recognition.
According to Athletic Director Mitchell Mash, the eighth-grade girls basketball team defeated East Wilkes Middle School by a score of 37-25 to win the Blue Ridge Middle School Athletic Conference tournament championship.
Macie Miller and Abigail Jones were selected to the All-Tournament team with Jones also being selected as Most Outstanding Player.
Bryce Little was selected to the eighth-grade boy’s All-Tournament team and Ally Greer was selected to the seventh-grade girl’s All-Tournament team.
