JEFFERSON - The following are scores reported by Ashe County Parks and Recreation for the 2022 adult co-ed softball league. 

June 21

McFarland’s defeats Scared Hitless 10-3

Third Day Market defeats High Mountain Cabin Rentals 21-0

The One Hit Wonders forfeits to More than 4

June 23

More than 4 defeats Third Day Market 9-3

Scared Hitless defeats High Mountain Cabin Rentals 12-9

Phipps Construction defeats McFarland’s 14-3

