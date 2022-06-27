Ashe County Parks and Rec co-ed softball league scores Staff report Jun 27, 2022 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save JEFFERSON - The following are scores reported by Ashe County Parks and Recreation for the 2022 adult co-ed softball league. June 21McFarland’s defeats Scared Hitless 10-3Third Day Market defeats High Mountain Cabin Rentals 21-0The One Hit Wonders forfeits to More than 4June 23More than 4 defeats Third Day Market 9-3Scared Hitless defeats High Mountain Cabin Rentals 12-9Phipps Construction defeats McFarland’s 14-3 Trending Recipe Videos Copyright © 2020 by Mountain Times Publications. Digital or printed dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action. Recommended for you Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Rental Sport Ashe County Cabin Defeat Softball League Market × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Ashe Post and Times Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Now Big Lots to open this fall New River State Park superintendent takes new position as NC State Parks eastern district superintendent Ashe Chamber welcomes the Old Store at Grassy Creek Christmas In July Festival opens July 1 Ashe County arrest reports Latest e-Edition APT Special Sections To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
