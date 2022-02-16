The Ashe County Parks and Recreation Youth Basketball league has come to an end and champs and runner-ups were crowned.
Third and fourth grade boys champions were The Pack which included players H. Peters, A. Phipps, R. Hilliard, D. Hilliard, N. Hall, G. Powers, E. Goss, G. Lambert and C. Shatley. Coaches were Marty Peters and Rob Powers.
For the third and fourth grade runner-ups, the Mambas took second. Players included S. Hardin, J.Yates, S. Lambert, Z. Dixon, N. Herman, L. Horton, S. Taylor and .E. Dominguez. The Mambas were coached by Jason Herman and Shawn Horton.
In the fifth and sixth grade category, the Hawks were crowned champions. Players were H. Finley, T. Finley, C. Greer, N. Koontz, E. Lea, D. Ponce, L. Powers, E. Reece, L. Roten and B. Zadlo. The Hawks were coached by Michael Lea and Butch Zaldo.
Runner-ups were the Heels, including players T. Anderson, T. Yates, T. Dickens, R. Parsons, V. Hernandez, A. Lambert, A. Hager, Z. Wyatt, K. Lee and H. Hakobian. William Baldwin and Mason Baldwin were the team's coaches.
In the girls third and fourth grade category, winners were the Storm, lead by Emily and Dustin Anderson. Players were P. Anderson, C. Mahan, L. Smith, I. Wyatt, K. Brittain, E. Cox, E. Johnson, M. Brittain and S. Herman.
Runner-ups for third and fourth grade girls were the Hot Shotz, coached by Sandra and Robyn Howell. Hot Shotz is made up of players T. Eldreth, C. Howell, Y. Nunez, Y. Nunez, R. Mabe, L. Coe, M. Woodie, K. Gentry and M. Kemp.
Fifth and sixth grade girl champions were the Huskies. Players were P. Grubb, N. Howell, N. Carpenter, A. Miller, I. Hodges, E. Lambert, C. Snyder, K. Clark and K. Shumate. The Huskies were coached by Justin Grubb and Phil Howell.
The Shooting Stars were the runner-ups in the fifth and sixth grade category. Lead by coaches Nate Waddell and Nancy Elliott, the two coached B. Waddell, E. Roberts, A. Farrington, B. Lewis, C. Bush, E. Arnold, A. Lewis, G. Greene and N. Holsclaw.
