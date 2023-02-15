JEFFERSON - The 2023 Ashe County Parks and Recreation Adult Basketball League officially started on Feb. 14 and will continue through the championship game, currently scheduled for Thursday, March 23 at 6 p.m.
Game schedule
Feb. 16
TCE Electric vs. B&N Building, 6 p.m.
Dew Crew vs. App Church, 7 p.m.
Cabbage Boys vs. Doby's Plumbing, 8 p.m.
New River vs. Dusty Trails, 9 p.m.
Feb. 21
App Church vs. Cabbage Boys, 6 p.m.
Doby's Plumbing vs. New River, 7 p.m.
B&N Building vs. Dew Crew, 8 p.m.
Dusty Trails vs. TCE Electric, 9 p.m.
Feb. 23
App Church vs. Dusty Trails, 6 p.m.
Doby's Plumbing vs. Dew Crew, 7 p.m.
New River vs. TCE Electric, 8 p.m.
Cabbage Boys vs. B&N Building, 9 p.m.
Feb. 26
Dew Crew vs. TCE Electric, 3 p.m.
B&N Building vs. New River, 4 p.m.
Dusty Trails vs. Cabbage Boys, 5 p.m.
Doby's Plumbing vs. App Church, 6 p.m.
Feb. 28
TCE Electric vs. Doby's Plumbing, 6 p.m.
B&N Building vs. Dusty Trails, 7 p.m.
New River vs. App Church, 8 p.m.
Cabbage Boys vs. Dew Crew, 9 p.m.
March 2
Cabbage Boys vs. New River, 6 p.m.
App Church vs. TCE Eletric, 7 p.m.
Dew Crew vs. Dusty Trails, 8 p.m.
Doby's Plumbing vs. B&N Building, 9 p.m.
March 5
Dusty Trails vs. Doby's Plumbing, 3 p.m.
TCE Electric vs. Cabbage Boys, 4 p.m.
B&N Building vs. App Church, 5 p.m.
New River vs. Dew Crew, 6 p.m.
March 7
TCE Eletric vs. B&N Building, 6 p.m.
Dew Crew vs. App Church, 7 p.m.
Cabbage Boys vs. Doby's Plumbing, 8 p.m.
New River vs. Dusty Trails, 9 p.m.
March 9
App Church vs. Cabbage Boys, 6 p.m.
Doby's Plumbing vs. New River, 7 p.m.
B&N Building vs. Dew Crew, 8 p.m.
Dusty Trails vs. TCE Electric, 9 p.m.
March 12
App Church vs. Dusty Trails, 3 p.m.
Doby's Plumbing vs. Dew Crew, 4 p.m.
New River vs. TCE Electric, 5 p.m.
Cabbage Boys vs. B&N Building, 6 p.m.
March 14
Dew Crew vs. TCE Electric, 6 p.m.
B&N Building vs. New River, 7 p.m.
Dusty Trails vs. Cabbage Boys, 8 p.m.
Doby's Plumbing vs. App Church, 9 p.m.
March 16
TCE Electric vs. Doby's Plumbing, 6 p.m.
B&N Building vs. Dusty Trails, 7 p.m.
New River vs. App Church, 8 p.m.
Cabbage Boys vs. Dew Crew, 9 p.m.
March 19
Cabbage Boys vs. New River, 3 p.m.
App Church vs. TCE Electric, 4 p.m.
Dew Crew vs. Dusty Trails, 5 p.m.
Doby's Plumbing vs. B&N Building, 6 p.m.
March 20 (playoffs begin)
#1 vs. #8, 6 p.m.
#2 vs. #7, 7 p.m.
#3 vs. #6, 8 p.m.
#4 vs. #5, 9 p.m.
March 21 (Semifinals)
Winner of #1 vs. #8 vs. Winner of #4 vs. #5, 6 p.m.
Winner of #3 vs. #6 vs. Winner of #2 vs. #7, 7 p.m.
March 23
Championship game, 6 p.m.
