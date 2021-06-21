JEFFERSON — Ashe County Parks and Recreation has announced its P2 soccer training summer camps to be held on July 5-9.
The camps will take place at Family Central, located at 626 Ashe Central School Road in Jefferson.
Ages 3-15 are welcome and prices range from $60-$149. To register, visit www.p2.soccer.com/register and enter your zip code to find the camp closest to you.
For more information on Ashe County Parks and Rec., visit www.asheparks.com or call (336) 982-6185.
