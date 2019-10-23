WEST JEFFERSON — During the span of the Ashe County Huskies cross country team’s season, the Running Huskies traversed roads and trails across the the state while making a name for themselves in each contest.
At the the start of the season, the Huskies competed in the River Run CC Invitational on Aug. 24, in Dobson, N.C. Ashe’s varsity boys placed fifth in the contest, with Eli Randolf finishing at 20:26.39, securing 22nd overall, and Grady Rector finishing in 23rd place with a time of 20:34.09.
For varsity girls, Mahaley Cronk finished with a time of 23:40.04 in ninth place, followed by Zoe Schell in 12th place, running a 24:47.26. Overall, the girls placed second in the contest.
The Running Huskies then traveled to Lenoir on Sept. 4 to compete in the Caldwell County Invitational, with the boys team placing third and girls team placing second overall. Randolf finished in ninth place and Mahaley crossed the finish line in second place.
On Sept. 28, the Running Huskies made the short trip to Boone for the High Country CC Classic. Overall, the girls team placed seventh and the girls team placed 10th out of 12 teams.
To kick off the month of October, the Huskies then competed in the West Wilkes Home Meet in Millers Creek on Oct. 1, making a statement for Ashe County as the boys and girls teams both defeated West Wilkes in the race.
For boys, Randolf and Rector placed 4th and 5th, respectively, followed by Josh Roten in sixth place, Dylan Baldwin in seventh and Noah Farmer in eighth place. The girls team also had a stellar performance during the meet, with Cronk placing first overall, followed by Malorie Eller in third place and Schell in fourth.
With barely any time to catch their breath, the Running Huskies then met at Pleasant Garden, N.C., for the Hagan Stone XC Classic on Oct. 5. Out of the 20 teams who competed, the girls team placed 11th and the boys team placed 13th overall.
During the meet, Randolf set his season best time at a blistering 18:18.83. Cronk also broke her best time at the meet, finishing with a 20:49.54.
To reign in the 2019 season, the Huskies hosted the MVAC Conference Championship on Tuesday, Oct. 22. Ashe Post & Times will provide results in next week’s edition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.