The Ashe County wrestling team headed to North Henderson High School this past weekend on Feb. 12 to compete in what is known as one of the toughest regional tournaments in the state.
Ashe wrestling team has been on a mission this year after winning the 3A/4A Conference Championship and placing third in the state in the dual team tournament, which is noted as the most successful athletic team ever in the history of Ashe County High School.
Eleven wrestlers from Ashe County qualified for the Western Regional Tournament and competed in their respective weight classes and for the Champion Huskies all of the wrestlers were eager to take the mat.
Drew Roland 132 — Regional Qualifier / Senior
Kabel Dillard 195 – TOP 6 / Senior
Andrew Peterson 152 – TOP 6 / Senior
Matthew Peterson 160 – TOP 4 STATE QUALIFER / Junior
Luke Sheets 138 – TOP 8 / Junior
Ryder Phipps 113 – Regional Qualifier / Sophomore
Lucas Spencer 170 – TOP 8 / Sophomore
Mason Armentrout 182 – Regional Qualifier / Sophomore
Manny Olvera 220 – Regional Qualifier / Sophomore
Bridger Fairchild 106 – TOP 8 / Freshman
Luke Osborne 145 – TOP 8 / Freshman
“I am proud of the individual and team performance, and our seniors and past wrestlers that have been leading this team to what it is today. We are without argument in the toughest region, where the best wrestling is at and that’s where we want to be,” said Head Coach Brandon Dillard.
“I’m very pleased and excited about this group and the future success of our men, as always their development and success are connected to hard work and buying into the core values that are vital to our culture,” assistant coach Danny Dillard added.
The season is not over for the Ashe Huskies as the team will be pulling together this week to support and condition with Matthew Peterson. The junior at Ashe finished in the top four at regionals and will be competing for the North Carolina State Championship in Greensboro February 17-19. Peterson ranked third in the state with a current record of 41 – 8.
