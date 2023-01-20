MORGANTON - The Ashe County swim team finished the regular season on Jan. 18 against Freedom, Patton and the NC School of Science and Math.
In women’s action, Evelyn Pyles took third place in the 200-yard freestyle, finishing in 3:17.76. Pyles also competed in the 100-yard breaststroke and took sixth placein 1:53.52. In the 50-yard freestyle, Metzi Noyola-Salgado took 11th overall in 48.89 seconds. Amanda Langseth was 12th in 1:09.34.
On the men’s side, Ashe had five swimmers competing in the 50-yard freestyle race. Bradin Farmer had the team’s top finish of fifth place in 30.94 seconds. Isaac Firebaugh was eighth in 32.45 seconds, David Mora-Moncada was ninth in 33.97 seconds, Gavin Johnson placed 13th in 37.79 seconds and Jesus Flores-Garcia was 15th in 42.03 seconds.
In the men’s 100-yard freestyle, Firebaugh took fifth place in 1:16.69 and Flores-Garcia placed 10th in 1:57.52. Farmer competed in the 100-yard breaststroke and placed seventh overall with a time of 1:39.95.
The men’s team competed in the 200-yard freestyle relay and came up with a fourth place finish. Farmer, Firebaugh, Mora-Moncada and Johnson finished the race in 2:13.22.
Ashe will now turn its attention to the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference Championship meet in Boone on Jan. 25.
