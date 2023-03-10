WEST JEFFERSON - The varsity women’s soccer team at Ashe County High School is off to a 4-0 start after adding two more impressive shutout wins. Ashe beat North Surry for the second time this season, this time a 7-0 win at home on March 7. Ashe then traveled to West Wilkes and scored a 9-0 victory over the Blackhawks on March 9.
Senior Morgan Phipps and freshman Ellie Cable each scored a pair of goals in the win over North Surry. Senior Jezik Martin, junior Alexis Dawson and sophomore Kailei Shumate each added a goal. Freshman goalkeeper Dakota Peterman stopped all five shots that she faced from the Greyhounds.
In the matchup against West Wilkes, Ashe scored five first-half goals to take a commanding lead before adding on four more in the final half of play.
Phipps and freshman Keslyn Durham each recorded three goals. Dawson scored twice and added three assists and junior Katlyn French scored a goal for the Lady Huskies.
Ashe County will continue its non-conference schedule against some former Mountain Valley Athletic Conference foes. The team will host East Wilkes on March 14, travel to Alleghany on March 16 and then travel to East Wilkes for a rematch with the Cardinals on March 21.
After that, the Lady Huskies will have two more non-conference matches on the schedule. Ashe will travel to Avery County on March 23 and host Surry Central on March 29 before opening Northwestern 3A/4A Conference play at home against Watauga on April 4.
