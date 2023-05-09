WEST JEFFERSON — In the first round of the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference Tournament on May 2, the Ashe County varsity softball team defeated Freedom by an 18-11 score.
The Lady Huskies scored runs in every inning that they had an at-bat, including a five-run first inning and an eight-run second inning to jump out to a big 13-1 lead.
Freedom tried to rally with a seven-run fourth inning to make the score 15-9 in Ashe’s favor, but the Lady Huskies added three more runs in the final three innings to hold on for the victory.
Ally Greer had a tremendous day at the plate with four hits in five plate appearances to go along with seven RBIs and three runs scored. Hannah Osborne, who was one of two Ashe County players to make the all-tournament team, had four hits, scored four runs and had three RBIs. Nadilyn Eason added three hits and knocked in three runs. Maleah Lovell, the other Ashe County player on the all-tournament squad, collected three hits and scored a run. Becka Wonsick and Adeline Bowers each added two hits and two runs scored.
Lovell earned the win in the circle, pitching four innings while allowing nine runs (six earned) on nine hits with one walk and four strikeouts. Megan Powers pitched the final three innings in relief and gave up two earned runs on three hits and one walk with a pair of strikeouts.
Rhiley Buchanan had four hits, a home run, three RBIs and three runs scored for the Freedom Patriots. Rumi Campbell had two hits, a home run, scored twice and drove in three runs and Kaylee Skinner had three hits and drove in two runs.
In the semifinals of the conference tourney, Alexander Central pulled away for a 17-6 score over Ashe County on May 4. Wonsick was 3-for-3 at the plate with three RBIs. Abby Sheets had two hits and Lovell had a hit and knocked in two runs.
The Lady Huskies (13-6) received the #8 seed in the NCHSAA 3A Playoffs and will host #25 Central Davidson in the first round.
