Ashe Cross Country meet sees personal records broken By Chanda Richardson chanda.richardson@ashepostandtimes.com Chanda Richardson Author email Sep 20, 2022 Sep 20, 2022 Updated 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 5 The ACHS cross country team headed to Boone on Sept. 16 for a meet. Photo by Leeann Cronk The boys head off on their 5K on Sept. 16. Photo by Leeann Cronk Noah Farmer placed fifth overall during the meet. Photo by Leeann Cronk Evie Pyles and Emma Durr make their way across the bridge during their meet. Photo by Leeann Cronk Maggie Powers makes a turn on Sept. 16. Photo by Leeann Cronk Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BOONE — The Ashe County High School cross country team traveled to Boone on Sept. 16 for a meet on the Don Kennedy Trails at State Farm Fields.For boys, the team came in fourth overall with a total score of 105, behind West Henderson in first, 26, Watauga in second, 42, A.C. Reynolds in third, 79 and above McDowell in fifth, 131.The girls came in third overall with a score of 89, with Watauga being first, 25, West Henderson being second, 33 and A.C. Reynolds coming in fourth, 99.According to head coach Shane Greene, each of the runners ran personal records for the season with most of them being all-time personal records.Boys 5K — AsheNoah Farmer (5th, 17:38.19)Dylan Carpenter (17th, 18:47.03)Sawyer Greene (40th, 20:24.75)Cole Rumfelt (51st, 21:54.82)River Wood (56th, 22:31.96)Brandon Marceno (65th, 25:44.04)Trey Blevins (67th, 27:10.56)Girls 5K — AsheSherry Billings (9th, 20:55.77)Abilene Dollar (18th, 21:33.13)Abigail McClure (25th, 22:49.58)Evie Pyles (26th, 22:53.15)Emma Durr (34th, 24:17.70)Maggie Powers (47th, 28:49.30)Jezik Martin (49th, 30:56.19) Trending Recipe Videos Copyright © 2020 by Mountain Times Publications. Digital or printed dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action. Recommended for you Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Meet Cross Country Team Ashe County High School Sport Record Field Score Chanda Richardson Author email Follow Chanda Richardson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Ashe Post and Times Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Now Parking lot altercation leads to shooting at McDonald’s Western movie filmed in Ashe County will debut at the Parkway Theater on Sept. 24 Ashe County Events Ashe County arrest reports West Jefferson’s Olde Time Antiques Fair coming up Sept. 16-17 Latest e-Edition Ashe Post and Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.