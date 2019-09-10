WEST JEFFERSON — The Ashe County Huskies boys soccer team (1-4) continued through their tough run of non-conference games Sept. 3 and Monday, Sept. 9, falling to Hibriten (5-1-2) and Avery (3-3) respectively.
Against Hibriten, the team was dealt an early blow when they allowed a penalty only six minutes into the match, giving up a 1-0 scoreline. While seniors Chris Luna and Justin Lopez terrorized the Panthers' back line, they couldn't break through for the equalizer.
In the 16th minute, an error from keeper Isaac Miller allowed a second goal to slip in, sending the Huskies into halftime down 2-0. Miller was a force in the second half, making one miraculous save after another, but Hibriten was still able to get a third goal while Ashe's attack struggled to find its footing. The 3-0 scoreline would stand, while the Huskies lost their third straight.
The team looked to rebound with their rematch against Avery Monday, Sept. 9. The two had faced off Aug. 21 in West Jefferson, where the Huskies walked away 5-0 winners.
Goals from Lopez, Alex Luna and Joshua Lipscomb gave the huskies hope, but the four they allowed gave them their fourth loss on the bounce.
Not even a quarter of the way through the season, the Huskies still have plenty of time to position themselves for a conference title or playoff berth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.