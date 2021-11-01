BOONE — The Ashe County Huskies took to the field at Watauga High School on Oct. 29 to play in their final conference game, taking a tough loss of 48-0 and leaving the Pioneers to become conference champions of the Northwestern 3A/4A conference.
The first quarter saw nothing but gains for the hosting Pioneers (5-0) as they rallied the field after triumphing first-down after first-down. The Huskies defense held their own, pushing the Pioneers to a few third-down situations, but it wasn't enough as they ran through the goal line with four minutes left and again with 39 seconds left, leaving the first at 14-0.
In the second quarter, Watauga only added more to their dominating score as they made four runs into the end zone, leading with a demolishing 42-0 at the end of the half, resulting in a mercy rule than ran the clock throughout the final two quarters.
In the final moments of play, Watauga picked off two field goals and ended their game with a 48-0 win.
Quarterback Wesley Thomson had a total of six completed passes over 68 yards. Rushing totals for Ashe were eight for carriers Cesar Martinez, Drew Roland and Thompson.
Martinez totaled at 53 receiving yards, Canyon Pennington at 10 and Roland at six.
Ashe had 79 tackles throughout the game with Trent Trivette leading with 10, Emery Brinegar just behind with eight and Bryant Blevins with six.
Full stats can be found at https://www.maxpreps.com/high-schools/ashe-county-huskies-(west-jefferson,nc)/football/home.htm.
