WEST JEFFERSON — They say revenge is a dish best served cold, and the Ashe County Huskies boys' basketball team (1-2) got theirs against the Avery Vikings (2-2) in a 67-42 win Tuesday, Dec. 3.
Avery had won the first game of the season between the two, which was in Newland on Nov. 19. The game also saw the return of Dawson Cox, with the Huskies' guard getting over an illness.
The two teams battled early, with neither able to get much of a lead. With one minute left in the first quarter, Avery's Logan Gilliam was able to hit a three and tie the game at 12, but Ashe answered with their own to lead 15-12 at the end of the period.
Ashe turned on the jets in the second, getting much-needed defensive stops while efficiently scoring on the other end. With 2:45 left in the half, Nate Lee made both attempts at the charity stripe for a healthy 29-16 lead. In the waning minutes, Ashe went on an 8-3 run to lead 37-19 at the half.
The Huskies' offense carried the momentum into the second half, buoyed by the play of Colby Greer. The senior forward put up 23 points, including a seven-point burst in the first quarter.
Meanwhile, the Vikings' offense struggled to keep up, not getting shots to fall and failing to take advantage of open looks. This lead to a 55-29 hole for Avery when the final quarter rolled in.
The fourth quarter saw Ashe slow down, scoring only 12 points as clock grinding became the priority. Meanwhile, Avery started to get their offense going again in garbage time, but it was not enough to dig themselves out of the deficit they faced.
"That is way more fun than our first two games," Colvard said after the game. "I really challenged our bigs after the last couple of games, especially after practice yesterday."
Colvard said the lack of involvement stemmed from a combination of not getting them the ball and their lack of aggressiveness. He noted Greer responded very well to the challenge.
Getting the first win of the season on the books is nice, and Colvard said they are still building to more. Guard Austin Poe is still out after surgery on his wrist, but Colvard said they hope he will be available for their next game.
The Huskies will now look to an away game against Alexander Central (2-1) Tuesday, Dec. 10.
