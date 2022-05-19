CANDLER — The Ashe County High School Track and Field team headed to the NCHSAA 3A West Regionals and Enka High School on May 14.
The schools who placed in the top four were given the ride to the State Championship at NC A&T on May 20 and the ACHS girls team secured their spot as number four.
A wide variety of teams participated, showing off many talented athletes. The schools who competed were Ashbrook, Ashe County, Crest, East Henderson, East Lincoln, Enka, Erwin, Clyde A., Forestview, Franklin, Fred T. Foard, Freedom, Hibriten, Hickory, Hunter Huss, Kings Mountain, North Buncombe, North Gaston, North Henderson, North Iredell, North Lincoln, Pisgah, Smoky Mountain, South Point, St. Stephens, Statesville, Stuart W. Cramer, Tuscola, West Charlotte, West Henderson, West Iredell and West Mecklenbrg.
With so many teams competing, the ACHS team worked hard in each of their events, some coming out close to the top.
ACHS girls results:
800-meter run: Abeline Dollar (sixth, 2:29.69)
3200-meter run: Sherry Billings (tenth, 13:45.94)
100-meter hurdles: Emma Durr (tenth, 18.11)
300-meter hurdles: Emmi Cheek (second, 48.64)
4x100-meter relay: Katlyn French, Emmi Cheek, Jezik Martin, and Allie Blevins (third, 51.52)
4x200-meter relay: Katlyn French, Emmi Cheek, Alexis Rollins, and Jezik Martin (third, 1:49.92)
