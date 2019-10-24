WEST JEFFERSON — The Ashe County Huskies varsity volleyball team (13-8) honored four players who have put in their four years Tuesday, Oct. 22 before their match with the Starmount Rams (5-16).
The players honored were Cierra Burgess, Jordan Lewis, Abby Aldridge and Ashlynn Jones, who were escorted to the court by their loved ones. After the festivities, the team went on to win the match 3-1, closing out their regular season with a 13-8 record, the Huskies' best in over a decade.
