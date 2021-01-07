BOONVILLE — The Ashe County High School Men's JV basketball team played a close game against the Starmount Rams on Jan. 7.
The game, ending in a two point difference, was an exquisite performance by the players nonetheless.
Losing 36-34, the Huskies showed no signs of defeat.
The first quarter began with the ball in the Huskies hands, many rebound catches being made in their favor.
Sophomore John Perkins, point guard, kept his eye on the ball and brought home steals and turnovers throughout the quarter. This gave his team an advantage in scoring the first few points of the game. The teamwork amongst the players allowed them to score easily and reduce the Rams time with the ball. The quarter ended tied, 6-6.
Exhibiting strong defense from both teams, the second quarter showed more of a strength between players as they had seemingly gotten acquainted with each other's strategies. Starmount stayed leading throughout, though the Huskies were trailing close behind. Ashe kept the score difference to a minimum of no less than four during the quarter. However, the Rams made a two-point score on the final buzzer of the first half. The score was 16-10.
The second half consisted of more strong plays from both teams. The Rams were able to continue their lead as the Huskies trailed just behind.
Grayson Huffman of the Huskies showed skillful shooting to gain points against the Rams through foul shots and layups. His fellow teammates aided him along the way in order to bring the two scores closer. Starmount also displayed strong offense as they kept their lead throughout the third quarter and acquired a few turnovers. The ending of the quarter held a score of 27-27.
The final few minutes of the game were stretched out into a close match between the two teams. In the beginning of the fourth quarter, a battle for the ball allowed the Huskies to gain control of the scoreboard.
Sophomore Tanner Poe allowed his team to gain their furthest lead of the night, 32-27 with his proficient 3-pointers and consistent eye for the ball.
In the final seconds, it appeared the Huskies would come back and tie the score, allowing overtime. However, the Rams stayed on top, ending the game 36-34.
The Ashe County Men's JV basketball team will play again on Jan. 12 at 5 p.m. against North Wilkes at Ashe County High School, weather permitting.
