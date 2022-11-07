DENVER — On Friday, Nov. 4, the Ashe County High School varsity football team traveled to East Lincoln High School to take on the Mustangs for the first round of the NCHSAA 3A Football Championships, losing 51-6.
The Huskies ended their season 3-8 overall and 1-5 in the conference. East Lincoln now stands at 11-0 overall.
In the first quarter, the Mustangs were able to complete a 55-yard pass into the end zone with around 10 minutes to go. They increased their lead with a two-point conversion, leaving Ashe to fall 8-0. With five minutes on the clock, East Lincoln scored their second touchdown on a 54-yard pass. The Mustangs only grew stronger as the clock ticked-down, knocking out two more touchdowns before the end of the first. They led 27-0.
Early on in the second quarter, the Huskies turned possession over to the hosting team on downs, leaving the Mustangs to close in on the end zone with the ball on Ashe's 25-yard line. A 12-yard rush was made by East Lincoln for another touchdown with 11 minutes left in the first half. By the time the buzzer sounded, the Mustangs gained two more touchdowns and a field goal, leading 44-0 at halftime.
The second half saw Ashe's lone touchdown from Colin Estes on a 43-yard pass from Quarterback Blake Peters. A failed two-point conversion left Ashe to fall 51-6 as the Mustangs increased their lead through the end of the contest.
"I am very proud of our guys and how they handled adversity all year," said Head Coach Brian Hampton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.