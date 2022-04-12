Megan Powers AC

Megan Powers pitches hard at Alexander Central.

BOONE — The Ashe County High School softball team traveled to Watauga on April 5 and stepped onto the field with victory in mind. However, The Watauga Pioneers jumped ahead by one run, leaving Ashe with a 7-6 defeat.

The first inning saw no gains for either team, but in the second, Ashe plated two runs while Watauga started a rolled with a seven-run inning.

In the remainder of the game, the Huskies fought hard to increase their score while leaving Watauga with no runs seen in the final moments.

The Huskies gained one run in the third inning, two in the fourth and one final in the seventh.

Scoring:

Nadilyn Eason — 1 run

Adeline Bowers — 1 run

Ally Greer — 1 run

Gwyneth Wood — 1 run

Megan Powers — 1 run

Kaitlyn Miller — 1 run

The Huskies then lost to South Caldwell, 15-1 and Alexander Central, 12-1, leaving them with a record of 2-11 overall.

Over Spring Break, the Huskies took on Hibriten and came to a loss of 9-3.

They will host a non-conference game against Elkin on April 20.

