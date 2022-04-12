BOONE — The Ashe County High School softball team traveled to Watauga on April 5 and stepped onto the field with victory in mind. However, The Watauga Pioneers jumped ahead by one run, leaving Ashe with a 7-6 defeat.
The first inning saw no gains for either team, but in the second, Ashe plated two runs while Watauga started a rolled with a seven-run inning.
In the remainder of the game, the Huskies fought hard to increase their score while leaving Watauga with no runs seen in the final moments.
The Huskies gained one run in the third inning, two in the fourth and one final in the seventh.
Scoring:
Nadilyn Eason — 1 run
Adeline Bowers — 1 run
Ally Greer — 1 run
Gwyneth Wood — 1 run
Megan Powers — 1 run
Kaitlyn Miller — 1 run
The Huskies then lost to South Caldwell, 15-1 and Alexander Central, 12-1, leaving them with a record of 2-11 overall.
Over Spring Break, the Huskies took on Hibriten and came to a loss of 9-3.
They will host a non-conference game against Elkin on April 20.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.