WEST JEFFERSON — On Wednesday, April 6, Ashe County High School hosted their second home track meet against Freedom and Alexander Central.
In this meet, Ashe County came out on top in the girls team with a total of 99 points and they came in second with the boys team with 55 points.
Husky Alexis Rollins made numbers in the girls long jump with a mark of 14-10.00, coming in second to Freedom's Miracle Robinson. Jordan Jones came in sixth with a mark of 12-03.00
In the boys long jump, Cesar Martinez came in third for Ashe with a mark of 20-02.00 followed by Husky Micheal Acevedo in fourth with a mark of 20-00.00.
Ashe dominated the girls pole vault with Allie Blevins in first (7-00.00), Abby McClure in second (7-00.00), Maggie Powers in fourth (6-06.00) and Sherry Billings in fifth (5-06.00).
Trent Trivette came in fourth for the boys pole vault with a mark of 7-06.00.
The girls discus throw was also taken over by the Huskies. Emily Hartsoe came in first (129-08), Emma Jones came in second (91-02), Lanue Bowers placed fourth (64-00), Zoey Lemly came in sixth (61-09) and Carlee Richardson placed seventh (61-00).
Elliott Cox came in fifth for the boys discus throw with a mark of 99-04 and Jamerson Greer came in eleventh followed by Isaac Pennington in twelfth. Tyler Church came in eighteenth.
The girls continued their conquest for victory in their high jump. Jordan Jones came in first with a mark of 4-08.00, followed by Emmi Cheek, Katlyn French and Jayden Jones tying for second place with marks of 4-06.00 each. Bowers placed sixth with a mark of (4-00.00).
Hartsoe followed up on her field activities with the girls shot put, coming in first with a mark of 39-10.00. Emma Jones placed fourth (24-07.50), Bowers placed seventh (21-08.00) and Richardson placed eighth (19-10.00)
In the boys shot put, Ashe's Kade Brown placed third with a mark of 36-04.75. In fourth, Cox made a mark of 35-09.00 followed by Mason Armentrout in fifth with a mark of 33-11.00.
Ashe won the girls 4x800 meter relay with a time of 11:52.11. They also won the boys relay with a time of 9:06.50.
The 100 meter hurdles saw second place for Ashe with Emma Durr and a time of 18.31.
Andrew Peterson placed first for the boys 100 meter dash (11.35), Mason Carpenter placed second (11.56), Andrew Worley came in sixth (12.77), Montana Lopez came in ninth (13.04), Christian Cummings came in thirteenth (14.34) and Sebastian Albino rounded out the dash in sixteenth (16.25).
The girls 100 meter dash was tied with Alexander Central with a total of five points each. Blevins came in second (14.25) and Rollins came in third (14.42).
The Lady Huskies came in first for the 4x200 meter relay with a time of 1:55.72 and the boys placed first as well, totaling at a time of 1:32.87.
Billings got the win for the 1600 meter run (6:29.20), Emory Taylor came in second (6:53.34) and Lemly placed third (7:20.54).
Ashe's Dylan Carpenter came in second for the boys 1600 meter run, gaining three points for the Huskies with a time of 5:13.98.
In the 4x100 meter relay, both the girls and boys came in first. The girls had a time of 53.88 and the boys had a time of 44.73.
Abilene Dollar came in third for the 400 meter dash (1:06.63) and McClure placed fourth (1:06.91).
Acevedo led the Huskies in the boys 400 meter dash with a first place time of 55.88.
More stats can be found at nc.milesplit.com.
