WEST JEFFERSON — After more than two weeks on the shelf, the Ashe County Huskies volleyball team beat the North Wilkes Vikings Friday, Dec. 18 at home.
The match was the Huskies' first since a Dec. 3 loss to West Wilkes, due to Ashe postponing two matches following a positive COVID-19 case, Ashe Post & Times previously reported.
The 3-3 Huskies defeated the Vikings (3-4) in a 3-0 match. Only one of the sets was close, with 25-12, 25-21 and 25-18 scorelines making it a clean sweep for the Huskies.
The win puts the Huskies comfortably fourth in the Mountain Valley Athletic Conference and back at .500.
